6 Powerful Habits For A Healthy And Active Life After 60
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Want to feel as energetic in your 60s as you did in your 20s? Start building these six habits now. Stick with them, and you won't have to worry about how you'll feel later on. What are these six habits? Let's find out.</p><img><p>Exercise is crucial in your 60s. It strengthens muscles, maintains bone density, and boosts heart health. A brisk 30-minute walk daily, swimming, and yoga are great for your heart and reduce stress. Light weightlifting builds muscle and improves bone health.</p><img><p>Eating a nutritious diet is essential. Avoid processed foods, sugar, and excessive salt. Focus on fiber-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains for good digestion. Dairy and leafy greens are great for bone health. Protein-rich foods like lentils, fish, chicken, and eggs prevent muscle loss.</p><img><p>Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep. A regular sleep schedule keeps you refreshed. Reading, soft music, or a warm bath before bed can help. Avoid caffeine and alcohol before sleep, as they can disrupt sleep and lead to health issues.</p><img><p>Staying socially active is vital for mental health. Learn a new language or skill to keep your mind sharp. Volunteering provides fulfillment and social connections. Spending time with family brings joy and peace. Practice meditation, yoga, or breathing exercises to reduce stress.</p><img><p>Regular checkups are crucial. Monitor blood pressure and sugar levels. Keep cholesterol in check with regular tests. Dental and eye exams maintain eye and teeth health. Discuss age-appropriate vaccinations with your doctor.</p>
