Explained: Why Trent Alexander-Arnold Is Forced To Change His 66 Shirt At Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold's 21-year association with Liverpool is set to come to an end as he joins Real Madrid in a £10m deal. The full-back, who has worn the No 66 shirt since his debut in 2016, will have to change his squad number due to La Liga's strict regulations.

La Liga rules dictate that first-team players must wear numbers between 1 and 25, while reserves are assigned numbers between 26 and 50. Goalkeepers are limited to numbers 1, 13, or 25. As a result, Alexander-Arnold will not be able to wear his beloved No66 shirt.

Real Madrid has yet to announce their squad numbers for the upcoming Club World Cup, which begins in mid-June, or the next La Liga campaign. The announcements are expected to come later this summer. For the 2024-25 season, only numbers 12, 24, and 25 were available.

With several players departing, including Luka Modric and Jesus Vallejo, some squad numbers may become available. Rodrygo and Lucas Vázquez are also rumored to be leaving, which could free up numbers 11 and 17.

Alexander-Arnold has worn various squad numbers during his academy days and international duty, including 2, 15, 18, 4, 14, and 22. However, it remains to be seen which number he will choose or be assigned for the upcoming season.