IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan Shifts His Focus On Red-Ball Cricket After GT Eliminated By MI

Gujarat Titans' (GT) in-form batter Sai Sudharsan has been named in India's squad for the upcoming Test series in England, a well-deserved call-up following a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign.

The 23-year-old addressed the media after GT's eliminator loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) and spoke about the challenges of switching formats, his aspirations for the national team, and areas he wants to improve.

Sudharsan on shifting his focus toward red-ball cricket

Reflecting on the transition from white-ball to red-ball cricket, Sudharsan admitted that adjusting to the longer format after three intense months of T20s takes time and mental recalibration.

"I think it's all about mindset and decision-making," he said at the post-match press conference.

"After a long three-month white ball tournament, certain things would have been changed in your batting, so I think focusing more on basics and bringing back those to red ball cricket will take some time. I think we have some good time before the series starts, so it's good," he added.

Sudharsan on his dream of playing for India in Tests

Sudharsan, who has consistently shown maturity beyond his years, is now on the brink of achieving a dream shared by many cricketers to represent India in whites.

"Playing for the country is a dream for everyone. I would love to do that," he said.

"I have a lot of things to improve as a T20 batter. There are so many aspects of the game where I can get better, and there are so many sectors I should improve when I play T20 again, so I am focusing more on that. When the opportunity comes, I will give my best for the country," he noted.

Sai Sudharsan's impressive run of form ends in heartbreak

His recent IPL season speaks volumes about his form and potential. Sudharsan was a key figure in the Gujarat Titans' batting lineup, amassing 759 runs in 15 matches at an impressive average of 54.21. His campaign included six half-centuries and a brilliant century, making him one of the standout performers of the tournament.

However, his IPL journey ended in heartbreak as GT were knocked out by five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the eliminator, falling short by 20 runs.