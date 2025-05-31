Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hrithik Roshan To Jr NTR: Check Out War 2 Cast's Education Qualifications

2025-05-31 05:01:13
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From Jr NTR to John Abraham, find out where your favorite stars studied. Some names might surprise you!<img><p>Jr NTR, a celebrated South Indian actor, completed his schooling in Hyderabad. He later pursued higher education and holds a Bachelor of Technology (B) degree, showcasing a strong academic background alongside his film career.</p><img><p>Hrithik Roshan completed his schooling at Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai and later graduated from Sydenham College, where he earned a degree in Commerce before fully pursuing his career in acting.</p><img><p>Kiara Advani studied at Cathedral & John Connon School in Mumbai and later earned a degree in Mass Communication from Jai Hind College, laying a strong academic foundation before entering Bollywood.</p><img><p>Shabbir Ahluwalia, who plays a key role, completed his schooling at St. Xavier's High School and later graduated from the University of Maryland, showcasing a blend of strong academics and acting talent.</p><img><p>John Abraham, who makes a cameo appearance, studied at Bombay Scottish School and later graduated from Jai Hind College in Mumbai, combining a solid educational background with his modeling and acting career.</p>

