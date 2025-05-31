Hrithik Roshan To Jr NTR: Check Out War 2 Cast's Education Qualifications

Jr NTR, a celebrated South Indian actor, completed his schooling in Hyderabad. He later pursued higher education and holds a Bachelor of Technology (B) degree, showcasing a strong academic background alongside his film career.

Hrithik Roshan completed his schooling at Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai and later graduated from Sydenham College, where he earned a degree in Commerce before fully pursuing his career in acting.

Kiara Advani studied at Cathedral & John Connon School in Mumbai and later earned a degree in Mass Communication from Jai Hind College, laying a strong academic foundation before entering Bollywood.

Shabbir Ahluwalia, who plays a key role, completed his schooling at St. Xavier's High School and later graduated from the University of Maryland, showcasing a blend of strong academics and acting talent.

John Abraham, who makes a cameo appearance, studied at Bombay Scottish School and later graduated from Jai Hind College in Mumbai, combining a solid educational background with his modeling and acting career.