Nagaland State Lottery Results For May 31, 2025: Check Out WINNING Numbers

2025-05-31 05:01:11
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>The weekly Nagaland Sambad Lottery - Dear Narmada ---- results have been announced for the draw held on 31st May 2025. The winners have been revealed, with one ticket securing the top prize of Rs 1 crore. The draw took place at 1 PM, and various prizes were distributed. Winners are advised to verify their numbers to claim their prizes accordingly and within the stipulated timeframe as per Nagaland State Lottery guidelines.</p><h2><strong>Check out the prizes</strong></h2><ul> <li>1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore</li> <li>2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000</li> <li>3rd Prize: Rs. 450</li> <li>4th Prize: Rs. 250</li> <li>5th Prize: Rs. 120</li> <li>Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000</li></ul><h2><strong>Check out winning results:</strong></h2><p><img></p><h2><strong>How to check lottery result?</strong></h2><p>Step 1: Access the official Nagaland Lotteries website at or </p><p>Step 2: Press the button for the lottery Sambad results.</p><p>Step 3: Locate Dear Narmada; the draw date is May 31, 2025.</p><p>Step 4: Select the link for Today Result View.</p><p>Step 5: Verify if you won or lost the jackpot.</p><p>The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department.</p>

