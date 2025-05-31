Nagaland State Lottery Results For May 31, 2025: Check Out WINNING Numbers

The weekly Nagaland Sambad Lottery - Dear Narmada ---- results have been announced for the draw held on 31st May 2025. The winners have been revealed, with one ticket securing the top prize of Rs 1 crore. The draw took place at 1 PM, and various prizes were distributed. Winners are advised to verify their numbers to claim their prizes accordingly and within the stipulated timeframe as per Nagaland State Lottery guidelines.

Check out the prizes

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs. 450

4th Prize: Rs. 250

5th Prize: Rs. 120

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Check out winning results:

How to check lottery result?

Step 1: Access the official Nagaland Lotteries website at or

Step 2: Press the button for the lottery Sambad results.

Step 3: Locate Dear Narmada; the draw date is May 31, 2025.

Step 4: Select the link for Today Result View.

Step 5: Verify if you won or lost the jackpot.

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department.