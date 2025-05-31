Birthday Special: Sobhita Dhulipala's 5 Most Iconic Roles That Define Her Talent

From intense thrillers to emotionally layered dramas, Sobhita Dhulipala's performances have redefined versatility-here are five of her most iconic roles that showcase her talent.

As Sobhita Dhulipala turns a year older today, here are some of Sobhita's performances that have carved a special niche for herself in Indian cinema and OTT with roles that are bold, layered, and magnetic. Here are five of her best performances that speak volumes about her as an artiste to watch out for:

In Dev Patel's directorial debut that was full of action, Sobhita excels as Sita-a tough, strong-willed character who's as much heart as she is flames. Her presence lent gravitas and vulnerability to the film's emotional center.

Her first outing in Anurag Kashyap's dark psychological thriller may have been short-lived, but Sobhita introduced a gritty, unscripted intensity to the screen. Her part was intense, dark, and a promising lead of the forceful decisions she'd make later.

In the Indian version of the spy thriller, Sobhita gets to portray the glamorous but reserved Kaveri with poise and understated authority. Her on-screen chemistry with co-stars and her self-restraint were widely applauded.

It is the part that launched her to stardom. As the ambitious, multi-dimensional, and emotionally fragile Tara, Sobhita infused the character with elegance and spunk in equal proportions. Whether walking through toxic love or hypocrisy of society, she made each moment count-and indelible.

In this visually sumptuous short film, Sobhita is a mystic torn between passion and prophecy. Her acting is dreamy, mysterious, and deeply feeling-another instance of her capacity to dominate the screen even in a short form.