Acharya: Preparing Students For Academic Excellence & Industry Success

Finding the right college is an important and daunting task for students, considering the vast number of higher education institutions in India. However, Acharya stands out by offering a holistic educational environment where the academic and personal growth of students are given equal importance. Acharya has emerged as a guiding light, redefining the paradigm of higher learning, and making it one of the best engineering colleges in Bangalore. Acharya stands out as a beacon of excellence, offering courses that not only ensure academic excellence but also prepare students for the demands of the industry.

This is done through a number of innovative initiatives that focus on practical learning. Industry-driven curriculum, hands-on training, and internships help bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application.

1. Value-Added Certification Programs

Acharya's collaboration with industry leaders such as Google, Microsoft, IBM, Grant Thornton, AWS, Oracle and many others helps to provide value-added certification courses to students, thereby helping them stay industry-relevant. These programs are designed in collaboration with industry leaders and they complement students' academic learning with practical skills and credentials. These certification programs help students gain a competitive edge in the job market and enhance their employability prospects.

Driven by tech giants, these programs are tailored to make students future-ready by equipping them with the latest industry trends and technologies. As technology rapidly evolves, it's crucial for students to be equipped with the skills necessary to thrive in the future workforce. These certification courses help ensure they are prepared by providing the specialized knowledge and expertise needed to meet the industry's ever-changing demands.

These value-added certification programs include specializations in Product Life Cycle Management, Cyber Security, Cloud & Full Stack, Artificial Intelligence, Business Analytics and more, and open doors to lucrative careers.

2. Internship & Placement

Acharya's strategic partnership with technology giants and leading corporations have resulted in students landing high-paying jobs in their chosen field. Acharya Institute of Technology sees more than 550 corporates visiting the campus annually, making the institutes' placement cell robust. The placement assistance program ensures students are well-equipped to secure rewarding career opportunities upon graduation. This is done by providing personalized career counselling, resume-building workshops, mock interviews, and soft skills training.

3. Tech-Integrated Education

Technology plays an important role in education, especially now, as it has changed the way students learn and teachers teach. Acharya provides students with high-configured laptops, varying for each student depending on which course they choose, to support their learning journey. These laptops are equipped with licensed software and high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing students to access educational resources, collaborate with peers, and engage in online learning activities both on and off campus.

4. LinkedIn Learning

Acharya offers students unlimited access to LinkedIn Learning, where they get access to online courses, certifications, and learning resources from leading universities and institutions worldwide. Expert-led resources across various fields, from business and technology to creative skills, also help students stay updated on industry trends.

Much More Than Academics

Acharya's offerings extend far beyond academics. With a sprawling 120-acre campus equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, students have access to cutting-edge labs, where interaction meets innovation, sports infrastructure, and a vibrant student community.

Acharya has outstanding sports facilities, promoting a dynamic sporting culture that nurtures teamwork, leadership, tolerance, and determination. Their sporting infrastructure includes a 10k seater stadium with flood lights, 20+ sports items to choose from, many university-level winners, 10+ engaging clubs and much more. The institute actively contributes to the NCC and the nation, with cadets participating in prestigious events, including Republic Day Parades, and winning awards in various camps and competitions.

The institutes' emphasis on holistic development is evident through initiatives such as Acharya Habba, Bengaluru's largest inter-college fest, and a diverse range of academic streams and programs. 12000+ students from 75+ nationalities are a part of the institution with 1000+ eminent faculties, including industry leaders teaching and guiding the students.

6. Home Away From Home

Acharya's Hostels provide students with top-notch facilities, including advanced kitchens, backup power, purified water, Wi-Fi, security, and on-campus medical support, ensuring a safe and home-like learning environment.

In essence, Acharya is more than just an educational institution; it's a nurturing environment where students are empowered to excel academically, professionally, and personally. Through its innovative programs, industry collaborations, and student-centric initiatives, Acharya empowers students to realise their full potential and become future-ready leaders in their respective fields. Thus, making it one of the best degree colleges in India. By bridging the gap between academia and industry, Acharya is shaping the leaders of tomorrow and preparing them to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

