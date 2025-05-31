Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India To Bolster Air Defence Might With Final S-400 Deliveries From Russia In 2026: Sources

India To Bolster Air Defence Might With Final S-400 Deliveries From Russia In 2026: Sources


2025-05-31 05:01:04
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>New Delhi: India will be receiving the fourth and fifth regiment of S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems from Russia in February 2026 and August 2026, respectively, sources in the defence establishment said.</p><p>In October 2018, India and Russia inked a $5.43 billion deal for five regiments. Of which three have already in operation deployed along the western and northern fronts, bordering with Pakistan and China, respectively.</p><p>India had received the first regiment in December 2021, with the second and third in April 2022 and October 2023, respectively.</p><p>Known in India as "Sudarshan Chakra”, the S-400 systems delivery schedule delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict which have affected supply chains and production.</p><p>Each regiment includes two batteries with four launchers, capable of firing 32 missiles, and can track targets up to 600-km and engage them at 400-km.</p><p><img></p><h2><strong>Role in Operation Sindoor</strong></h2><p>In the ongoing Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, the S-400 systems intercepted Pakistani drones and missiles. It has a capability to also neutralize aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, with four missile types (40N6, 48N6, 9M96E, 9M96E2) covering various ranges and altitudes.</p><p>It must be noted that India has also requested additional S-400 regiments following their successful combat use during Operation Sindoor.</p><p>On the prospect of acquiring more S-400 units, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said,“Our discussions on this topic are ongoing and continuous, but it would be premature to comment on the results at this stage.”</p>

MENAFN31052025007385015968ID1109618724

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search