India To Bolster Air Defence Might With Final S-400 Deliveries From Russia In 2026: Sources
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>New Delhi: India will be receiving the fourth and fifth regiment of S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems from Russia in February 2026 and August 2026, respectively, sources in the defence establishment said.</p><p>In October 2018, India and Russia inked a $5.43 billion deal for five regiments. Of which three have already in operation deployed along the western and northern fronts, bordering with Pakistan and China, respectively.</p><p>India had received the first regiment in December 2021, with the second and third in April 2022 and October 2023, respectively.</p><p>Known in India as "Sudarshan Chakra”, the S-400 systems delivery schedule delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict which have affected supply chains and production.</p><p>Each regiment includes two batteries with four launchers, capable of firing 32 missiles, and can track targets up to 600-km and engage them at 400-km.</p><p><img></p><h2><strong>Role in Operation Sindoor</strong></h2><p>In the ongoing Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, the S-400 systems intercepted Pakistani drones and missiles. It has a capability to also neutralize aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, with four missile types (40N6, 48N6, 9M96E, 9M96E2) covering various ranges and altitudes.</p><p>It must be noted that India has also requested additional S-400 regiments following their successful combat use during Operation Sindoor.</p><p>On the prospect of acquiring more S-400 units, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said,“Our discussions on this topic are ongoing and continuous, but it would be premature to comment on the results at this stage.”</p>
