403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ibovespa Completes Historic Third Consecutive Monthly Rally Despite Final Day Retreat
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ibovespa closed May 30, 2025 at 137,026.62 points, declining 1,507.08 points or 1.09% on the day, marking the largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
Despite the daily decline, the benchmark index completed its third consecutive month of gains, rising 1.45% for May and accumulating a remarkable 13.92% year-to-date return.
The index achieved several milestones during the month, including surpassing 140,000 points for the first time and setting new nominal record highs at 140,109.63 on May 20, 2025.
The current closing level represents a 2.20% decline from this record high.
Key Technical Levels:
The index has gained 15.60% from its 52-week low and remains 12.23% higher than 52 weeks ago. Technical indicators show the market in a consolidation phase after reaching record levels.
Daily Market Activity and Global Context
Domestic Factors
The day's decline was influenced by mixed economic data releases and political uncertainties.
Brazil's unemployment rate fell to 6.6% in April 2025, the lowest since 2012, with 257,528 new formal jobs created.
However, fiscal concerns resurfaced after the government admitted it might reverse the increase in the Financial Transactions Tax (IOF) .
Several critical economic indicators were scheduled for release, including the Net Debt-to-GDP Ratio, Budget Balance, and Q1 GDP figures, which were expected to provide insights into Brazil's fiscal health.
Brazil's fiscal debt load rose 1.44% in April 2025, with projections of a 16% increase to R$8.1-8.5 trillion by year-end.
Global Market Influence
International markets faced uncertainty due to trade policy developments in the United States. President Donald Trump accused China of violating a trade agreement, stating the alleged deviation "must be addressed".
A U.S. federal appeals court reinstated Trump's tariffs while reviewing the government's appeal, adding another layer of uncertainty to global trade relations.
Global Market Performance:
Sector Performance and Top Movers
Top 5 Gainers (May 30, 2025):
1. Eternal Healthcare (ETERNAL): +4.58% to ₹238
2. State Bank of India (SBIN): +1.89% to ₹812.40
3. HDFC Bank: +0.81% to ₹1,941.60
4. Larsen & Toubro (LT): +0.64% to ₹3,678
5. Reliance Industries: +0.24% to ₹1,420.80
Top 5 Losers (May 30, 2025):
1. Tech Mahindra: -1.73% to ₹1,572
2. HCL Technologies: -1.64% to ₹1,637.55
3. Asian Paints: -1.62% to ₹2,260.05
4. NTPC: -1.49% to ₹334.25
5. Infosys: -1.43% to ₹1,562.80
The session saw 511 declining stocks outnumber 391 advancing ones on the B3 exchange, with 65 stocks ending unchanged.
Monthly Sector Performance
Leading Sectors in May:
Currency and Commodities
The Brazilian real strengthened against the US dollar, with USD/BRL closing at R$ 5.6670, down 0.50% as the currency benefited from positive domestic employment data and Federal Reserve concerns about persistent US inflation.
Commodity Performance:
ETF Flows and Foreign Investment
The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) received over $464 million in May, heading for its biggest monthly inflow since September 2021. Year-to-date, the ETF has recorded more than $586 million in inflows.
This optimism reflects investors moving money into Brazilian equities as interest rates approach their peak and low valuations appeal to traders looking to diversify from US markets.
Fixed Income and Monetary Policy
Brazil's benchmark Selic rate remains at 14.75%, the highest level in nearly 20 years.
The IMA-B 5+ index, which tracks Treasury bonds with maturities over five years, gained 2.84% for the month and 9.14% year-to-date.
Market Outlook and Analyst Views
Trading Economics Forecast: The Bovespa is expected to trade at 137,489 by the end of Q2 2025, suggesting potential continued consolidation in the near term.
Risk Factors and Market Sentiment
The CBOE Brazil ETF Volatility index declined 11.09% to 27.75, suggesting some easing in market stress levels, though it remains at elevated levels indicating continued uncertainty. Key risks include:
Despite these challenges, the strong employment data and moderating inflation trends provide a supportive backdrop for Brazilian equities, with the market maintaining its position near record highs and attracting significant foreign investment flows.
Ibovespa Completes Historic Third Consecutive Monthly Rally Despite Final Day Retreat
Despite the daily decline, the benchmark index completed its third consecutive month of gains, rising 1.45% for May and accumulating a remarkable 13.92% year-to-date return.
The index achieved several milestones during the month, including surpassing 140,000 points for the first time and setting new nominal record highs at 140,109.63 on May 20, 2025.
The current closing level represents a 2.20% decline from this record high.
Key Technical Levels:
Support: 138,000 points (psychological level)
Resistance: 140,000-140,110 points (recent record highs)
52-week high: 140,109.63 (May 20, 2025)
52-week low: 118,532.68 (January 3, 2025)
The index has gained 15.60% from its 52-week low and remains 12.23% higher than 52 weeks ago. Technical indicators show the market in a consolidation phase after reaching record levels.
Daily Market Activity and Global Context
Domestic Factors
The day's decline was influenced by mixed economic data releases and political uncertainties.
Brazil's unemployment rate fell to 6.6% in April 2025, the lowest since 2012, with 257,528 new formal jobs created.
However, fiscal concerns resurfaced after the government admitted it might reverse the increase in the Financial Transactions Tax (IOF) .
Several critical economic indicators were scheduled for release, including the Net Debt-to-GDP Ratio, Budget Balance, and Q1 GDP figures, which were expected to provide insights into Brazil's fiscal health.
Brazil's fiscal debt load rose 1.44% in April 2025, with projections of a 16% increase to R$8.1-8.5 trillion by year-end.
Global Market Influence
International markets faced uncertainty due to trade policy developments in the United States. President Donald Trump accused China of violating a trade agreement, stating the alleged deviation "must be addressed".
A U.S. federal appeals court reinstated Trump's tariffs while reviewing the government's appeal, adding another layer of uncertainty to global trade relations.
Global Market Performance:
S&P 500: Declined 0.48 points (less than 0.1%) to 5,911.69
Dow Jones: Gained 54 points (0.1%) to 42,270.07
European Stoxx 600: Rose 0.1%, recovering from two consecutive sessions of losses
Sector Performance and Top Movers
Top 5 Gainers (May 30, 2025):
1. Eternal Healthcare (ETERNAL): +4.58% to ₹238
2. State Bank of India (SBIN): +1.89% to ₹812.40
3. HDFC Bank: +0.81% to ₹1,941.60
4. Larsen & Toubro (LT): +0.64% to ₹3,678
5. Reliance Industries: +0.24% to ₹1,420.80
Top 5 Losers (May 30, 2025):
1. Tech Mahindra: -1.73% to ₹1,572
2. HCL Technologies: -1.64% to ₹1,637.55
3. Asian Paints: -1.62% to ₹2,260.05
4. NTPC: -1.49% to ₹334.25
5. Infosys: -1.43% to ₹1,562.80
The session saw 511 declining stocks outnumber 391 advancing ones on the B3 exchange, with 65 stocks ending unchanged.
Monthly Sector Performance
Leading Sectors in May:
Real Estate: +7.47%
Small-cap companies: +6.42%
Ibovespa benchmark: +2.57% (bringing year-to-date return to 15.17%)
Currency and Commodities
The Brazilian real strengthened against the US dollar, with USD/BRL closing at R$ 5.6670, down 0.50% as the currency benefited from positive domestic employment data and Federal Reserve concerns about persistent US inflation.
Commodity Performance:
Gold : +0.59% to $3,342.02 per troy ounce
Crude oil: -1.49% to $60.92 per barrel
Coffee contracts: -0.92% to $348.70
ETF Flows and Foreign Investment
The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) received over $464 million in May, heading for its biggest monthly inflow since September 2021. Year-to-date, the ETF has recorded more than $586 million in inflows.
This optimism reflects investors moving money into Brazilian equities as interest rates approach their peak and low valuations appeal to traders looking to diversify from US markets.
Fixed Income and Monetary Policy
Brazil's benchmark Selic rate remains at 14.75%, the highest level in nearly 20 years.
The IMA-B 5+ index, which tracks Treasury bonds with maturities over five years, gained 2.84% for the month and 9.14% year-to-date.
Market Outlook and Analyst Views
Trading Economics Forecast: The Bovespa is expected to trade at 137,489 by the end of Q2 2025, suggesting potential continued consolidation in the near term.
Risk Factors and Market Sentiment
The CBOE Brazil ETF Volatility index declined 11.09% to 27.75, suggesting some easing in market stress levels, though it remains at elevated levels indicating continued uncertainty. Key risks include:
Political uncertainties regarding fiscal policy
Global trade tensions and tariff implementations
High interest rate environment impact on growth-sensitive sectors
Elevated public debt levels approaching 80% of GDP
Despite these challenges, the strong employment data and moderating inflation trends provide a supportive backdrop for Brazilian equities, with the market maintaining its position near record highs and attracting significant foreign investment flows.
Ibovespa Completes Historic Third Consecutive Monthly Rally Despite Final Day Retreat
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment