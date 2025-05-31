403
Brazilian Real Weakens Past Key Technical Level As Dollar Breaks Higher
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trading data from TradingView shows the USD/BRL exchange rate reached 5.7302 on May 31, 2025 at 07:56 UTC.
The Brazilian real weakened significantly against the dollar during Friday's session. The currency pair posted a substantial 1.11% daily gain to close at 5.7306.
The dollar broke above its 200-day moving average for the first time since April 4. Multiple unsuccessful attempts preceded this technical breakthrough over recent trading days.
This momentum shift signals potential further dollar strength if confirmed next week. Monday and Tuesday trading sessions will determine whether this breakout sustains.
Technical indicators reveal important market dynamics developing across multiple timeframes.
The Relative Strength Index approaches overbought territory but maintains room for additional gains.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence shows bullish momentum building beneath current price action.
Bollinger Bands expanded during Friday's volatile session, indicating increased market uncertainty.
Volume analysis confirms the validity of Friday's breakout above key resistance levels. Trading volume spiked significantly as the pair breached the 5.72 resistance zone.
Support levels now rest at 5.66 and 5.61, representing previous resistance turned support. Immediate resistance targets the 5.75-5.76 area based on Fibonacci extension levels.
Brazil's economic data released Friday provided mixed signals for currency traders. The country's GDP expanded 1.4% during the first quarter, missing forecasts of 1.5% growth.
Year-over-year economic growth reached 2.9%, falling short of the expected 3.2% expansion.
The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics revised fourth-quarter 2024 growth downward.
Brazil maintains the world's highest real interest rates at 14.75% currently. The Central Bank raised its benchmark Selic rate to levels unseen since 2006.
Bank of America strategists noted that no major currency offers comparable real yields. This interest rate differential typically supports the real against global currencies.
Trade performance continues supporting Brazil's external position despite currency weakness. The country posted a $1.44 billion surplus during May's second week alone.
Year-to-date trade surplus accumulated $20.54 billion through recent data releases. March trade surplus reached $8.2 billion, exceeding analyst forecasts significantly.
Global factors weigh heavily on emerging market currencies including the real.
Federal Reserve meeting minutes revealed persistent inflation concerns among central bank officials.
Nearly all committee members expressed worries about inflation proving more stubborn than anticipated. Trump administration tariff policies remain a key uncertainty for global trade flows.
Moody's downgraded United States sovereign debt from Aaa to Aa1 on May 16. This credit rating reduction typically weakens the dollar against emerging market currencies.
However, risk-off sentiment during Friday's session overwhelmed this fundamental support factor.
The dollar's technical breakout suggests traders expect continued strength against emerging markets. Brazilian fundamentals remain solid with high interest rates and strong trade performance.
Next week's trading will determine whether technical momentum or fundamental strengths prevail. Currency markets often respect major moving average breakouts when confirmed by volume.
