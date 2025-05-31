403
U.S. Steel Tariffs Hike And Visa Pressures Squeeze Brazil Amid Rising Bilateral Tensions
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In late May 2025, the U.S. announced plans to double steel import tariffs to 50%, a move projected to cost Brazil $1.6 billion in annual export losses.
As Brazil's largest steel buyer, the U.S. accounted for $5.29 billion in Brazilian steel and aluminum purchases in 2024-39.4% of the country's global exports.
Economists forecast an 11% drop in Brazilian steel shipments to the U.S. this year, equating to 700,000 metric tons of lost production.
The tariff hike coincides with escalating diplomatic friction. The U.S. State Department recently imposed visa restrictions targeting foreign officials accused of censoring American interests, widely seen as aimed at Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.
Moraes has led investigations into former President Jair Bolsonaro, a Trump ally, for alleged coup attempts and criminal organization leadership.
His rulings, including 2024 orders to suspend U.S.-based social media platforms in Brazil over disinformation concerns, have drawn criticism from U.S. lawmakers and Trump advisers for restricting free speech.
Brazil's steel industry, employing 121,000 workers, faces mounting pressures.
The tariff increase threatens output cuts at mills like ArcelorMittal, while a global steel surplus-fueled by China's redirected exports-could further depress prices.
Domestically, Brazil grapples with a 21% surge in cheap Chinese steel imports in early 2025, undercutting local producers.
U.S. officials defend the tariffs as protecting domestic industry. A Commerce Department spokesperson stated,“These measures ensure fair competition and safeguard American jobs.”
However, political observers note the timing aligns with President Trump's strategy to pressure nations perceived as adversarial.
Days before the tariff announcement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio pledged to penalize foreign officials curbing“American free speech,” citing Latin America.
Brazilian officials minimize the tariffs' broader economic impact, noting steel exports represent just 1.9% of total trade. Yet regional economies in steel hubs like Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro face significant job losses.
The Supreme Court, meanwhile, defends Moraes' rulings as essential to counter disinformation tied to Bolsonaro's alleged coup plots.
The measures underscore Brazil's vulnerability in global trade and power dynamics. Despite its $1.8 trillion economy, the nation struggles to navigate U.S. trade policies and diplomatic maneuvers.
As Trump links trade to ideological alignment, analysts warn that Brazil's struggle to balance domestic legal integrity with international pressures could further strain its economy.
U.S. Steel Tariffs Hike and Visa Pressures Squeeze Brazil Amid Rising Bilateral Tensions
