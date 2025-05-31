Siliguri Strikers Retain Marquee Player Akash Deep For Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2
Indian pacer Akash Deep, who has played seven Test matches, has been retained by Siliguri Strikers as men's team marquee player following the draft.
Wriddhiman Saha, who has recently joined as a mentor at Servotech Sports, said, "We have assembled a well-rounded men's squad, combining seasoned players and promising talent. This blend of experience and youth gives us a balanced team that can adapt to any situation and compete with determination."
Carrying the pride and cricketing spirit of North Bengal, the Siliguri Strikers will represent the districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Kalimpong. With a strong foundation built in Season 1, the franchise now aims to elevate its performance and go one step further this year.
Expressing confidence in the team's composition, Servotech Sports, Director, Rishabh Bhatia said, "Our selections reflect the potential we see in the players. We have picked a potent squad capable of delivering under pressure and rising to the challenge. I believe this team will put up a strong fight and make us proud."
The men's competition of the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 will commence on June 11 at Eden Gardens, with the joint winners from last season, Sobisco Smashers Malda and Murshidabad Kings, facing off from 8 PM onwards.
The semifinals will be a double-header at Eden Gardens on June 26, with matches scheduled from 1 pm and 7 pm. The grand final will be played at Eden Gardens on June 28 from 7 pm onwards.
In the women's league, the opening day on June 12 will also feature double-header matches. Last season's finalist Murshidabad Kueens will take on Harbour Diamonds at 9 am, followed by defending champions Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers facing Siliguri Strikers at 1:30 pm.
The women's league will feature double-headers till June 25, with the semifinals on June 27 at JU, Salt Lake campus and the final on June 28 at Eden Gardens from 1:30 pm onwards.
Full squad (men's): Akash Deep, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Vikas Singh, Tarun Godara, Ankur Paul, Subham Chatterjee, Nuruddin Mondal, Irshad Alam, Ankush Tyagi, Sourav Paul, Mithilesh Das, Raju Halder, Pawan, Lokesh, Aditya Singh, Shivamm Bharati, Sachin Yadav, Anustup Majumdar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment