LeBron James and Other Best Players in the NBA Playoffs of the Last Decade

Decade's Kings! LeBron & the Clutch Crew Ruling NBA Playoffs

The NBA’s Ultimate Playoff Performer

When discussing the best players in the NBA playoffs, we always mention the ones who shine brightest when the stakes are high, or the most points in an NBA playoff game. Since the last decade, the playoffs have delivered thrilling games with game-winning shots, clutch defense, and dramatic team shifts. Leading many of those moments? LeBron James.

LeBron James's postseason records are among the most impressive in NBA history. He has scored 8,289 points in the playoffs, which is 2,000 more than Michael Jordan, who is second on the list. Since playing for Miami, Cleveland, and Los Angeles, LeBron has always been the core player for championship-worthy teams. His exceptional size, basketball knowledge, and outstanding abilities make him a unique player who maintains his game strength even as he ages.

Jimmy Butler: Playoff Jimmy Is Built Different

Jimmy Butler does not require MVP awards to demonstrate his place in playoff history. Butler's 56-point outburst against Milwaukee in 2023 became one of the most points scored in an NBA playoff game and a clear statement of his abilities. During critical situations, Butler turns into a different monster.

He remains practically unnoticed in the regular season but evolves into a different player during the playoffs. Butler brings a physical style of play along with his gritty nature and deep passion to the court. Players want him next to them in critical situations because he represents the kind of player you need in such moments.

Steph Curry: The Silent Assassin

You cannot have a playoff discussion without including Steph Curry. From his deep three-pointers to his ability to penetrate through defenders, Curry has redefined basketball. Curry scored 50 points in the decisive Game 7 against the Kings to become one of the players scoring the most in an NBA playoff game in the last decade.

Curry’s greatness isn’t just about shooting. Through his leadership skills, defensive manipulation, and fearless clutch performances, he shapes defense systems and guides his team toward success. He stands as one of the best NBA playoff performers throughout this generation without question.

Nikola Jokic: Unselfish and Unstoppable

Nikola Jokic shows no interest in becoming the center of attention. He cares about winning and horses. Jokic led the Nuggets to their first title in 2023 by producing multiple triple-doubles while dominating his opponents effortlessly throughout the playoffs.

The unique quality that sets Jokic apart is his ability to see plays before they occur. His uncanny ability to make all the right plays has elevated him to one of the best players ever. Great players like Jokic make their entire team better, especially in the playoffs.

Kawhi Leonard: Mr. Quiet Killer

Kawhi Leonard becomes an unstoppable force when he maintains his health. Kawhi Leonard's 2019 playoff campaign with the Raptors will be remembered forever because of his greatness and the unforgettable buzzer-beater against Philadelphia. His ability to dominate both ends of the court in crucial situations remains vivid in fans' minds, and he is reminding everyone how good he can be this postseason.

Kawhi doesn’t showboat. He focuses and delivers—simple as that.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Relentless and Resilient

Giannis might have just one ring so far, but his impact on playoff basketball is undeniable. His 50-point Game 6 in the 2021 Finals was one of the most points scored in NBA playoff game history—and one of the gutsiest. Despite battling injuries in multiple postseasons, Giannis always brings unmatched intensity on both ends of the floor.

His physicality and an ever-expanding skill set make him nearly impossible to game-plan against. When healthy, he’s one of the most feared forces in the league, and a constant threat to shift a series.

Jalen Brunson: The Fourth Quarter Belongs to Him

The playoff world now recognizes Jalen Brunson as “Captain Clutch”. Brunson's late-game composure has become his most notable trait. When the game reaches its most intense moments, he avoids reckless plays because he understands the situation and delivers the right move. Through his short career span, he has evolved from a supporting player into a decisive fourth-quarter specialist who has earned his place among the best players in the NBA playoffs.

The Stats Behind the Stars

Basketball fans love to examine the statistical achievements of their favorite teams. Michael Jordan holds the NBA playoff record for most points scored by one player with 63. Donovan Mitchell scored 57 points in the first round of the 2020 playoffs, which is the record for most points scored in the past decade.

Magic Johnson holds the record for most assists in a playoff game, with 24. In the modern NBA, Jokic and Harden have established new standards for playmaking abilities.

Who’s Got Next?

Who’s the best current NBA player? That’s up for debate. Some swear by LeBron’s longevity, others are team Steph, and many ride with Jokic’s all-around brilliance. The next NBA generation has arrived, and this year's playoffs are displaying that fact. The emergence of Anthony Edwards, Jason Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jalen Brunson is the main storyline of the 2025 playoffs.

