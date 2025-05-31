Rajinikanth Pays His Last Respects To Late Actor Rajesh Terms His Loss As 'Huge'
Rajinikanth, who turned up to pay his last respects to the late actor, told mediapersons, "Rajesh was a good friend, not only to me but a close friend to a lot of people. He was not a big hero, nor a big producer, director, or politician. Yet, everybody from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, from Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, has come to pay homage to him. This is proof of the way he lived."
Stating that Rajesh was a voracious reader who had knowledge of every topic in the world, Rajinikanth said, "There wasn't anything that he didn't know of. He would read a lot and learn a lot. He knew about world cinema, politics, spirituality, science. He was constantly and extensively searching for knowledge. He made an effort to help others know what he knew. He was that kind of a good person."
Talking about the bond that he shared with Rajesh, Rajinikanth said,"He would often meet me and wish that I should live a long and healthy life. He would give me suggestions on what I must do and eat to lead such a life. It is a big shock that he is not there with us. He was a good human being and his loss is a huge one. May his soul rest in peace."
The entire south film industry is in deep grief over the passing away of the veteran actor, who breathed his last in the wee hours of Thursday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment