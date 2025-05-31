Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Increased arms in combat zone will prolong Ukraine, Russia war

Increased arms in combat zone will prolong Ukraine, Russia war


2025-05-31 04:45:05
(MENAFN) A Chinese representative alerted on Friday that increasing arms in the combat zone will only prolong the Russia and Ukraine war.

As direct discussions are ongoing between Russia and Ukraine, the number of arms in the combat zone had rose with heightened detrimental capability. This development, will solely intensify the clash and extend the war, stated Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent spokesman to the United Nations.

"It is not conducive to achieving a cease-fire and ending the war, and runs counter to the common expectations of the international community," he told the Security Council. "We urge all parties to actively forge an atmosphere conducive to peace talks by creating conditions and providing support. We also call on the parties to the conflict to work collectively toward de-escalation and a political solution, rather than persisting with military confrontations and attacks."

He pushed back against the criticism targeted at his nation, with a firm response to accusations.

He stated "just now, the U.S. Representative, once again, spread misinformation and smeared China. This is utterly unacceptable.”

MENAFN31052025000045017281ID1109618694

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search