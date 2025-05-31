403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Increased arms in combat zone will prolong Ukraine, Russia war
(MENAFN) A Chinese representative alerted on Friday that increasing arms in the combat zone will only prolong the Russia and Ukraine war.
As direct discussions are ongoing between Russia and Ukraine, the number of arms in the combat zone had rose with heightened detrimental capability. This development, will solely intensify the clash and extend the war, stated Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent spokesman to the United Nations.
"It is not conducive to achieving a cease-fire and ending the war, and runs counter to the common expectations of the international community," he told the Security Council. "We urge all parties to actively forge an atmosphere conducive to peace talks by creating conditions and providing support. We also call on the parties to the conflict to work collectively toward de-escalation and a political solution, rather than persisting with military confrontations and attacks."
He pushed back against the criticism targeted at his nation, with a firm response to accusations.
He stated "just now, the U.S. Representative, once again, spread misinformation and smeared China. This is utterly unacceptable.”
As direct discussions are ongoing between Russia and Ukraine, the number of arms in the combat zone had rose with heightened detrimental capability. This development, will solely intensify the clash and extend the war, stated Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent spokesman to the United Nations.
"It is not conducive to achieving a cease-fire and ending the war, and runs counter to the common expectations of the international community," he told the Security Council. "We urge all parties to actively forge an atmosphere conducive to peace talks by creating conditions and providing support. We also call on the parties to the conflict to work collectively toward de-escalation and a political solution, rather than persisting with military confrontations and attacks."
He pushed back against the criticism targeted at his nation, with a firm response to accusations.
He stated "just now, the U.S. Representative, once again, spread misinformation and smeared China. This is utterly unacceptable.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment