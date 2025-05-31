Urmila Matondkar Offers Prayers At The Kamakhya Temple Amidst Heavy Rains
Urmila used Instagram to share a few glimpses of her religious trip on social media. The photos dropped by the 'Kaun?' actress showed her looking as beautiful as ever in a while and green salwar kameez with golden embellishment. With a big red tilak on her forehead, Urmila shelled soothing vibes. Her look for the day was tied up with light makeup and open wavy tresses. The diva was seen seeking blessings with a jyot and mata ki chunni.
"Kamakhya Temple...heavy rain...road closed.. the city at a standstill... but had to pay a visit...so like many other things in life, I left this also to maa ...And today the call came for a visit," Urmila wrote in the caption.
It must be noted that the Kamakhya Temple is dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya. Located in the Nilachal hills in Guwahati, the temple hosts the Ambubachi Mela, an annual festival that celebrates the menstruation of the goddess Kamakhya.
Work-wise, during her tenure as an actress, Urmila has delivered some cinematic gems in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Marathi. Urmila's filmography includes hits such as“Chamatkar”,“Aa Gale Lag Jaa,”“Ek Haseena Thi,”“Bhoot,”“Rangeela”,“Judaai”,“Mere Sapno Ki Rani,”“Satya,”“Janam Samjha Karo,”“Kunwara,”“Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya,”“Om Jai Jagdish,” and“Pinjar,” to name just a few.
She last appeared on the big screen in the 2018 outing "Blackmail", where she was seen in a special appearance.
Back in 2022, Urmila announced her comeback with the nerve-chilling web series“Tiwari.” Helmed by Saurabh Varma, the project talks about a woman named Kalki Tiwari, who has been released from prison after serving time for a crime that she did not commit. After getting her freedom, she decides to find the man who had framed her.
