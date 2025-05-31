Watch: Fire Breaks Out In Fuel Warehouse In Sharjah Thick Black Clouds Of Smoke Spotted

Firefighting teams from the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority began efforts to contain a fire that broke out this morning at a fuel warehouse in the Hamriyah area of Sharjah.

Authorities managed to bring the blaze under control and prevent its spread swiftly and efficiently.

Watch some videos of the incident, here:

Authorities in Sharjah are following up with evacuation operations after a fire broke out among flammable materials in Al Hamriyah Port, Sharjah Police shared on social media.

Personnel including police, National Guard and Civil Defence commanders are on the ground, conducting firefighting operations in the wake of the fire, authorities said.