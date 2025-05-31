Watch: Fire Breaks Out In Fuel Warehouse In Sharjah Thick Black Clouds Of Smoke Spotted
Firefighting teams from the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority began efforts to contain a fire that broke out this morning at a fuel warehouse in the Hamriyah area of Sharjah.
Authorities managed to bring the blaze under control and prevent its spread swiftly and efficiently.
Watch some videos of the incident, here:
Authorities in Sharjah are following up with evacuation operations after a fire broke out among flammable materials in Al Hamriyah Port, Sharjah Police shared on social media.
Personnel including police, National Guard and Civil Defence commanders are on the ground, conducting firefighting operations in the wake of the fire, authorities said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment