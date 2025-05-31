UAE Announces Fuel Prices: How Much Will A Full Tank Cost In June 2025?

The UAE on Saturday, May 31, announced the fuel prices for the month of June 2025.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee has kept the prices unchanged from the month of May.

The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The new rates will apply from June 1 and are as follows: