Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Announces Fuel Prices: How Much Will A Full Tank Cost In June 2025?

2025-05-31 04:20:55
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The UAE on Saturday, May 31, announced the fuel prices for the month of June 2025.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee has kept the prices unchanged from the month of May.

The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The new rates will apply from June 1 and are as follows:

CategoryPrice per litre (June)Price per litre (May)
Super 98 Dh2.58 Dh2.58
Special 95 Dh2.47 Dh2.47
E-Plus 91 Dh2.39 Dh2.39

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in June will cost you the same as last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (June)Full tank cost (May)
Super 98 petrol Dh131.58 Dh131.58
Super 95 petrol Dh125.97 Dh125.97
E-plus 91 petrol Dh121.89 Dh121.89

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (June)Full tank cost (May)
Super 98 petrol Dh190.92 Dh190.92
Super 95 petrol Dh182.78 Dh182.78
E-plus 91 petrol Dh176.86 Dh176.86

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (June)Full tank cost (May)
Super 98 petrol Dh190.92 Dh190.92
Super 95 petrol Dh182.78 Dh182.78
E-plus 91 petrol Dh176.86 Dh176.86

