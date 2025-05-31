UAE Announces Fuel Prices: How Much Will A Full Tank Cost In June 2025?
|Super 98
|Dh2.58
|Dh2.58
|Special 95
|Dh2.47
|Dh2.47
|E-Plus 91
|Dh2.39
|Dh2.39
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in June will cost you the same as last month.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:Compact cars
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh131.58
|Dh131.58
|Super 95 petrol
|Dh125.97
|Dh125.97
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh121.89
|Dh121.89
Sedan
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh190.92
|Dh190.92
|Super 95 petrol
|Dh182.78
|Dh182.78
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh176.86
|Dh176.86
SUV
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh190.92
|Dh190.92
|Super 95 petrol
|Dh182.78
|Dh182.78
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh176.86
|Dh176.86
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment