UAE: Man Loses Dh27,000 After Whatsapp Screenshots Fail To Prove Car Purchase

A man who filed a lawsuit to recover Dh27,000 he paid for a car has had his case dismissed by the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil, and Administrative Claims Court. The court found he failed to provide clear evidence of a legal sale, especially since the vehicle was mortgaged to a bank and later taken back by the seller while the man was outside the UAE.

According to the court documents reported by Emarat Al Youm, the buyer claimed to have paid Dh16,265 via bank transfer and Dh10,735 in cash after agreeing on a price with the seller. He said the seller promised to transfer ownership, but later discovered the car was under a bank loan. When he returned from travel, he found the car had been taken back.

The court found that the man's WhatsApp screenshots, an unclear copy of the vehicle registration, and six untranslated bank transfers were not sufficient to prove a formal agreement. It stated that the bank transfers did not by themselves prove a sale and described the plaintiff's claims as "unsupported and unsubstantiated."

The court also rejected his demand for Dh5,000 in compensation for damages and loss of income, saying there was no evidence of a mistake or wrongdoing by the seller. Since there was no confirmed sale and no legal responsibility proven, the court dismissed the case and ordered the plaintiff to pay all legal costs.