Saudi Officials In 'Difficult' Talks To Keep Ronaldo Next Season
Saudi Arabian officials are in "difficult" talks to keep Cristiano Ronaldo in the country, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told AFP on Thursday, after the star footballer suggested he was leaving Al Nassr.
"There is an ongoing difficult negotiation to convince Ronaldo to stay and play" in the Saudi Pro League next season, said the source from the Public Investment Fund (PIF), a major investor in Saudi football.
"First option is a transfer to Al Hilal with an opportunity to feature in the FIFA Club World Cup or to Asia champion Al Ahli," the source added.
Ronaldo posted "This chapter is over" overnight Monday, hours after the Saudi Pro League wrapped up with Al Nassr finishing third and trophyless once again.
A special transfer window opens from June 1-10 to allow the 32 teams involved in the Club World Cup to sign players.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino last week said "there are discussions" over the former United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Sporting Lisbon star playing at the enlarged tournament in the United States starting on June 14.
Portuguese forward Ronaldo, 40, joined Al Nassr in 2022 from Manchester United and his contract expires at the end of next month.
"Ronaldo's presence is a key factor in developing the Saudi league in the last two years and a half. He opens the door for elite and young players to come to Saudi Arabia," the source added.
