Türkiye Proposes Hosting Key Presidents for Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Türkiye is aiming to bring together Russian Leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, alongside United States Leader Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in an upcoming stage of peace discussions, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Friday.
“We believe that the first and second talks held in Istanbul could potentially be crowned by a meeting hosted by President Erdogan, bringing together President Trump, President Putin, and President Zelenskyy,” Fidan remarked during a shared press briefing with Ukrainian peer Andriy Sybiha.
Highlighting the finalized prisoner swap agreement between Russia and Ukraine, which was achieved in Istanbul, Fidan noted it as proof that peace discussions can deliver tangible progress.
He reiterated Ankara’s intention to preserve the positive trajectory established during those meetings.
He voiced optimism that much of the logistical and preparatory efforts would be finalized prior to the subsequent negotiations.
The peace dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv, which resumed in Istanbul on May 16 after three years, introduced a “new dimension” to efforts for a diplomatic resolution, Fidan added.
During the May 16 discussions in Türkiye’s largest city, the two parties reached a significant deal involving the mutual release of 1,000 detainees each.
In addition, both delegations, under Ankara’s mediation, committed to continuing dialogue towards a ceasefire.
Reflecting on the broader significance of the conflict in Ukraine, Fidan underlined the necessity of viewing the evolving discourse on European stability within a wider strategic context.
