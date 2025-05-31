Divya Khossla On 1 Year Of 'Savi': Feels Like Yesterday
Talking about the film, the actress said, "'Savi' is a film that's very dear to me, and it will always be a special one. It just felt like yesterday when we were filming with Harshvardhan Rane, Anil Kapoor and our director Abhinay Deo. Though it was challenging to play 'Savi', I knew I had to do this role and throw light on a wife's ferocious side to go above and beyond for her husband”.
The film, directed by Abhinay Deo, saw Divya as a housewife who refuses to give up after her husband is wrongly accused of his boss's murder.
She added "There couldn't have been a bigger validation for me than picking a character that connected with the viewers, added to the film's commercial success, and I'm glad that I chose this project”.
The actress also shared a few BTS stills from the sets on social media, and also penned a note in the caption. She wrote,“She moved mountains for LOVE #1yearofSavi & working with the Best Team ever. Can't thank Mukesh Bhatt sir & Abhinay Deo ji enough & Can't thank you all enough for so much love u gave to #SAVi Also can't wait to share with you all my next after 'Savi'”.
Divya Khossla's intriguing performance in Savi kept the audience glued to the screens with emotional sequences, witty dialogues, and a riveting climax. While the film kept the audience on the edge of their seats, Divya Khossla surprised the viewers by stepping into uncharted territory, something that the viewers hadn't predicted.
Currently, Divya Khossla is working with director Prerna Arora on an upcoming project. The yet-to-be-titled collaboration has raised excitement among audiences who are eager to see what they have in the store.
'Savi' was also in controversy over its similarity with the Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Jigra'.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment