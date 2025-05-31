403
Erdogan Urges High-Level Ukraine, Russia Talks
(MENAFN) Engaging in high-level dialogue between Ukraine and Russia following prior discussions by negotiators will support the peace initiative, the Turkish president conveyed to his Ukrainian counterpart in a phone conversation on Friday, emphasizing that this should occur "without much delay."
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reviewed mutual relations and spoke on regional and international matters, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.
Erdogan stated that addressing a potential ceasefire during the second phase of Russia-Ukraine negotiations, set to take place in Istanbul, would contribute significantly to peace efforts.
He underlined the significance of involving top-level representatives in these discussions to maintain the forward momentum achieved so far.
Reiterating Ankara’s support for the ongoing talks that began in Istanbul in early May, the Turkish leader voiced his approval that the "prisoner exchange" arranged during these meetings was successfully carried out swiftly.
Erdogan affirmed that Türkiye would persist in its endeavors to foster an equitable and enduring resolution between Kyiv and Moscow.
The earlier round of discussions between Ukraine and Russia occurred on May 16 in Istanbul, ending with an agreement to exchange 1,000 detainees from each side and to draft memorandums for future dialogues.
