Palestinian Children In Bethlehem Find Relief In Music Amid Conflict: Watch PNN Video

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem / PNN/

Amid the ongoing Israeli Palestinian conflict, Palestinian children are growing up under the shadow of war, political instability, and deepening economic crises. These harsh conditions have created a distressing social environment that has left many children struggling with trauma and anxiety.

In an effort to counter these effects, cultural and artistic institutions across Gaza and the West Bank are working to create spaces of joy and psychological relief. One such initiative is based in Bethlehem, where the Grass Cultural Centre, affiliated with the Bethlehem Arab Society for Rehabilitation, offers programs designed to support children through music, art, sport, and performance.

A Safe Space for Expression

The Grass Cultural Centre has introduced a music program titled "Grass Buds", aimed at children aged 6 to 16. Launched in collaboration with Musicians Without Borders, the initiative offers twice-weekly sessions for 45 children. Participants receive choir singing lessons, instrument training, and emotional support in a safe, nurturing environment.

Children learn to play traditional instruments such as the oud, violin, qanun, and percussion. They also engage in songwriting, breathing exercises, and weekly social-emotional support sessions. A social worker works closely with them to address challenges such as bullying and social isolation.

“The centre provides a space not only for emotional release, but also for creativity and growth,” said Abir Sansour, a local artist and vocal coach at the centre.“We treat the children like a family, helping them overcome trauma and learn to express themselves through music.”

“Music Gave Me Confidence”

Sarah Hwamdeh, 11, has participated in various Grass programs over the past five years. She joined the music project to explore traditional Palestinian songs and culture.

“Through music, I found a connection to our heritage,” she said.“Now I can perform confidently in front of people and express who I am.”

She added that singing Palestinian songs has deepened her sense of belonging to her land and helped her better understand her people's history and identity.

Adam Rahal, also 11, said he joined the center at age six because of his passion for music. Since then, it has become a central part of his life.

“Music made me calmer and more disciplined,” he said.“It helped me find my voice and learn about my culture. Grass is like my second home.”

Structured Support and Community

Following an initial social assessment, children are grouped by ability and placed into beginner, intermediate, or advanced music classes. The program combines group and individual sessions tailored to children's needs. Staff say this system helps children open up emotionally and explore their identities through music.

Sansour explained that many of the children have witnessed traumatic events - from televised scenes of violence to daily encounters with Israeli soldiers or settlers.“These experiences have a lasting impact,” she said.“Music helps them process their emotions and regain a sense of hope.”

Mothers of participating children also receive support through weekly sessions, while music classes are led by trained professionals who work closely with families and children alike.

International Partnerships

Fabian van Eijk, music program manager and choir conductor at the Grass Centre, works with Musicians Without Borders and Voices of Palestine. She believes music is an essential tool for healing.

“These children carry heavy emotional burdens,” she said.“But once they start playing, they pour their hearts into it. They support one another like siblings.”

She added that older children often mentor younger participants, creating a strong sense of unity.“They understand each other in ways adults sometimes can't,” she said.

Van Eijk believes the discipline and joy that music instills will have long-lasting benefits in the children's personal and academic lives.

A Platform for Expression

Over the years, the Grass Centre has become a key space for artistic expression and youth empowerment in Bethlehem. Its programming includes not only music and singing, but also dabke (traditional dance), visual arts, sports, and circus performances.

For many children, the centre represents an escape from daily hardship - and a platform to nurture their voices, talents, and leadership skills.

This story was produced as part of the“Qarib project, implemented by the French media development agency CFI and funded by the French Development Agency (AFD).