India Shines - Sudha Reddy Becomes Miss World's First Global Ambassador
|
Ms. Sudha Reddy stuns at the 72nd Miss World Festival as she is named the first-ever Global Ambassador for 'Beauty With A Purpose', marking a historic moment for India
Mrs. Reddy will also serve on the international jury panel for the Miss World 2025 Grand Finale.
“I am deeply honoured to take on this global responsibility. I hope to use this platform to strengthen impactful work happening across communities and empower women and children to reach their full potential,” said Mrs. Reddy .
Welcoming her into the role, Julia Morley, Chairperson and Founder of the Miss World Organization , said“Mrs. Sudha Reddy reflects the core values of Beauty With A Purpose. Her compassion and leadership will help us inspire the next generation and bring meaningful change across borders.”
This announcement coincides with Miss World's return to India after nearly three decades. Hyderabad is set to welcome delegates from over 100 countries as it hosts the grand finale, placing India once again at the center of global celebration.
Mrs. Reddy is Director of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) and heads the Sudha Reddy Foundation, which focuses on inclusive development through education, health, and social empowerment. She has collaborated with global organizations including UNICEF and the Global Gift Foundation, and is a prominent presence at major cultural forums such as the Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival, and the Paris Olympics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment