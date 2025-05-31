(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Moviegoers at PVR Juhu were in for a jaw-dropping surprise this weekend-just as the credits rolled, they saw themselves on the big screen, not as extras in the movie, but as the face of Fastrack's brand-new Mission Impossible sunglasses.

The experiential in-cinema moment

In a bold fusion of fashion, film, and tech-driven spectacle, Titan Company Limited, PVR Cinemas, and Xperia Group pulled off an immersive in-theatre experience. Before the movie began, select audiences were invited to try on sunglasses from the edgy new range at a custom-built booth in the cinema lobby, designed and fabricated by Xperia. Photos were clicked instantly-and as the movie ended, those images lit up the big screen, catching the crowd by complete surprise. The result: audible gasps, cheers, and a truly unforgettable“ magic moment .”

Titan Company, PVR and Xperia Group Team Up to Surprise Mission Impossible Fans with Fastrack Showcase at PVR Juhu

The idea and execution came from Xperia Group, a frontrunner in experiential advertising that crafts immersive brand experiences using technology and storytelling. With PVR as a long-standing creative partner, the collaboration brought Fastrack's fearless, stylish identity directly to its audience-live, loud, and in full cinema scope.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Maneesh Krishnamurthy, Head of Marketing (Eyewear) at Titan Company said, "Fastrack has always embraced the unconventional and we wanted to continue to pioneer innovative advertising with the launch of Mission Impossible limited edition sunglasses. We are thrilled to work with Xperia and PVR to present our latest introduction in a quirky, interactive, and totally unexpected way."

Mr. Saibal Gupta, Managing Director of Xperia Group , added, "For a brand like Fastrack, engagement needs to be instant, energetic, and unforgettable. Our activation at PVR was engineered for speed and surprise-from styling and photography to the big-screen reveal. It was a seamless blend of creativity, tech, and timing-something we've built our reputation on. The crowd's reaction said it all.”

The Fastrack X Mission Impossible collection featuring 6 styles Ghost, Rogue, Ilsa, Benji, Recknor, and Hunt and is designed for those who live life on the edge. Each style channels a bold persona and is available at Titan Eye+ stores and starting at ₹3,500.

Here is the link of the video: we/t-xkAhvtq8oT and the video have been created by Collective creative labs.