Titan Company, PVR And Xperia Group Team Up To Surprise Mission Impossible Fans With Fastrack Showcase At PVR Juhu
The experiential in-cinema moment
In a bold fusion of fashion, film, and tech-driven spectacle, Titan Company Limited, PVR Cinemas, and Xperia Group pulled off an immersive in-theatre experience. Before the movie began, select audiences were invited to try on sunglasses from the edgy new range at a custom-built booth in the cinema lobby, designed and fabricated by Xperia. Photos were clicked instantly-and as the movie ended, those images lit up the big screen, catching the crowd by complete surprise. The result: audible gasps, cheers, and a truly unforgettable“ magic moment .”
Titan Company, PVR and Xperia Group Team Up to Surprise Mission Impossible Fans with Fastrack Showcase at PVR Juhu
The idea and execution came from Xperia Group, a frontrunner in experiential advertising that crafts immersive brand experiences using technology and storytelling. With PVR as a long-standing creative partner, the collaboration brought Fastrack's fearless, stylish identity directly to its audience-live, loud, and in full cinema scope.
Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Maneesh Krishnamurthy, Head of Marketing (Eyewear) at Titan Company said, "Fastrack has always embraced the unconventional and we wanted to continue to pioneer innovative advertising with the launch of Mission Impossible limited edition sunglasses. We are thrilled to work with Xperia and PVR to present our latest introduction in a quirky, interactive, and totally unexpected way."
Mr. Saibal Gupta, Managing Director of Xperia Group , added, "For a brand like Fastrack, engagement needs to be instant, energetic, and unforgettable. Our activation at PVR was engineered for speed and surprise-from styling and photography to the big-screen reveal. It was a seamless blend of creativity, tech, and timing-something we've built our reputation on. The crowd's reaction said it all.”
The Fastrack X Mission Impossible collection featuring 6 styles Ghost, Rogue, Ilsa, Benji, Recknor, and Hunt and is designed for those who live life on the edge. Each style channels a bold persona and is available at Titan Eye+ stores and starting at ₹3,500.
Here is the link of the video: we/t-xkAhvtq8oT and the video have been created by Collective creative labs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment