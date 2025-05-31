Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ex-Premier Commends Türkiye's Infrastructure Growth

2025-05-31 04:02:45
(MENAFN) Ex-UK Premier Boris Johnson lauded Türkiye’s significant progress in infrastructure development during a recent forum focused on evolving geopolitical shifts and how they influence Türkiye.

While addressing attendees, Johnson remarked: “Türkiye shows all the dynamism in building infrastructure that is woefully lacking in the UK,” emphasizing that the United Kingdom is still without an additional runway for London’s airports and had just scrapped plans for a high-speed train line.

“And here, in Türkiye, you’ve built colossal airports, amazing new infrastructure, and high-speed rail,” he continued. “It’s a lesson for us.”

He recalled his time as London’s Mayor, expressing pride in having overseen substantial projects: “I was very proud when I was Mayor of London to build all sorts of things—the Crossrail was the biggest engineering project in Europe,” he said, also highlighting his work on numerous river crossings.

“I think, in the UK, we have to accept that Türkiye’s ambitions are really inspiring and leaving us behind—the scale and the pace of change here since I first came to Türkiye has been extraordinary, and Türkiye has taken on an ever more important role on the world stage, as a bridge between East and West, but also more importantly, as a force for global stability,” he additionally stated.

He concluded by acknowledging Türkiye’s achievements as a NATO ally and its involvement in Syria: “Türkiye has done ‘some great things’ as a NATO member state and with Syria,” he said, adding, “I hope very much that we’ll have some peace and stability in that country.”

