Cooking Oil, Petrol, Gas, Gold Down In Kabul
KABUL (Pajhwok): The prices of cooking oil, petro, gas and gold declined, but the rate of diesel surged in Kabul during the outgoing week, market sources said on Saturday.
Fuel
A worker at the Ahmadyar pump station told Pajhwok Afghan News the rate of one litre of petrol decreased from 59afs to 58afs, but the diesel price went up from 55afs to 57afs.
He added the price of one kilogram of liquefied gas went down from 48afs to 46afs.
Food items
Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the price of a 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking decreased from 1,650afs to 1,600afs.
The price of a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice remained unchanged at 2,600afs. A 49-kilogram bag of Indian sugar also remained stable at 2,500afs and a 49-kg sack of Kazakh cost 1,300afs, – the same rate as last week's.
He added one kilogram of African black tea accounted for 400afs and the same amount of Indonesian green tea for 350afs.
Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49-kg bag of flour at 1,350afs, a 24-kg bag of rice at 2,650afs and a 49-kg sack of sugar at 2,550afs.
A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil cost 1,650afs, he said, adding one kilogram of black tea accounted for 400afs and the same quantity of green tea for 450afs.
Gold down
Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Russian gold declined from 4,850afs to 4,700afs and the same amount of Arabian gold fell from 6,000afs to 5,950afs.
Afghani vs dollar
Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar was traded at 69afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 240afs against their previous week's rates of 78.80afs and 240afs.
The spike in the afghani value is essentially linked to periodic dollar auctions by the central bank.hz
