Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Reveals Domestic Messaging App

2025-05-31 03:57:32
(MENAFN) Russia has introduced a homegrown messaging application aimed at minimizing reliance on international services and strengthening its technological autonomy, a prominent legislator stated on Friday.

Sergei Boyarsky, chair of the Russian State Duma Committee on Information Policy, noted that the indigenous platform would function as a reliable, versatile substitute for popular apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

“The creation of a national multifunctional service – a unique digital ecosystem – will close the last gap in our digital security,” he remarked, emphasizing its goal to effectively replace foreign, less secure messaging tools with a more sophisticated, locally developed one.

Boyarsky clarified that the initiative is not intended to prohibit overseas services but rather to introduce genuine rivalry in the communication tools market.

“WhatsApp and Telegram can continue to function – if they fully comply with our laws. But now, they will no longer benefit from a lack of competition,” he stated.

He described the development as a reflection of “the challenges of the time” and an essential move to protect Russia’s digital systems.

Boyarsky also highlighted Russia's broader digital progress, referencing the extensive adoption of national apps, digital government tools, virtual financial services, and domestic social networking platforms.

“In many other countries, attempts to introduce similar systems are just beginning,” he added.

