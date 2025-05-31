403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Reveals Domestic Messaging App
(MENAFN) Russia has introduced a homegrown messaging application aimed at minimizing reliance on international services and strengthening its technological autonomy, a prominent legislator stated on Friday.
Sergei Boyarsky, chair of the Russian State Duma Committee on Information Policy, noted that the indigenous platform would function as a reliable, versatile substitute for popular apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.
“The creation of a national multifunctional service – a unique digital ecosystem – will close the last gap in our digital security,” he remarked, emphasizing its goal to effectively replace foreign, less secure messaging tools with a more sophisticated, locally developed one.
Boyarsky clarified that the initiative is not intended to prohibit overseas services but rather to introduce genuine rivalry in the communication tools market.
“WhatsApp and Telegram can continue to function – if they fully comply with our laws. But now, they will no longer benefit from a lack of competition,” he stated.
He described the development as a reflection of “the challenges of the time” and an essential move to protect Russia’s digital systems.
Boyarsky also highlighted Russia's broader digital progress, referencing the extensive adoption of national apps, digital government tools, virtual financial services, and domestic social networking platforms.
“In many other countries, attempts to introduce similar systems are just beginning,” he added.
Sergei Boyarsky, chair of the Russian State Duma Committee on Information Policy, noted that the indigenous platform would function as a reliable, versatile substitute for popular apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.
“The creation of a national multifunctional service – a unique digital ecosystem – will close the last gap in our digital security,” he remarked, emphasizing its goal to effectively replace foreign, less secure messaging tools with a more sophisticated, locally developed one.
Boyarsky clarified that the initiative is not intended to prohibit overseas services but rather to introduce genuine rivalry in the communication tools market.
“WhatsApp and Telegram can continue to function – if they fully comply with our laws. But now, they will no longer benefit from a lack of competition,” he stated.
He described the development as a reflection of “the challenges of the time” and an essential move to protect Russia’s digital systems.
Boyarsky also highlighted Russia's broader digital progress, referencing the extensive adoption of national apps, digital government tools, virtual financial services, and domestic social networking platforms.
“In many other countries, attempts to introduce similar systems are just beginning,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment