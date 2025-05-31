403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Commends Musk as He Steps Down from Position
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday lauded Elon Musk as the wealthy tech magnate prepares to step away from his brief tenure in a government advisory position, stating the X platform owner will continue to be actively engaged in governmental initiatives.
Speaking to the press in the Oval Office, Trump said that "many of the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) people" will remain, and noted, "Elon's really not leaving. He's going to be back and forth."
Trump further remarked that "Elon’s service to America has been without comparison in modern history," and highlighted that Musk is "already running one of the most innovative car companies in the world."
Musk, who also addressed reporters, stressed that his position was always intended to be short-lived.
"This is not the end of DOGE, but really the beginning," Musk stated, explaining, "my time as a special government employee necessarily had to end. It was a limited time thing. It's 134 days, I believe, which ends in a few days."
He emphasized that the "DOGE team will only grow stronger over time. The DOGE influence will only grow stronger."
Musk asserted that the group’s efforts "is permeating throughout the government," and forecasted up to "a trillion dollars of savings and reduction in a trillion dollars of waste and fraud reduction."
At present, DOGE's internal calculations estimate possible total savings at USD175 billion, a revision from Musk’s initial forecast of USD2 trillion.
Speaking to the press in the Oval Office, Trump said that "many of the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) people" will remain, and noted, "Elon's really not leaving. He's going to be back and forth."
Trump further remarked that "Elon’s service to America has been without comparison in modern history," and highlighted that Musk is "already running one of the most innovative car companies in the world."
Musk, who also addressed reporters, stressed that his position was always intended to be short-lived.
"This is not the end of DOGE, but really the beginning," Musk stated, explaining, "my time as a special government employee necessarily had to end. It was a limited time thing. It's 134 days, I believe, which ends in a few days."
He emphasized that the "DOGE team will only grow stronger over time. The DOGE influence will only grow stronger."
Musk asserted that the group’s efforts "is permeating throughout the government," and forecasted up to "a trillion dollars of savings and reduction in a trillion dollars of waste and fraud reduction."
At present, DOGE's internal calculations estimate possible total savings at USD175 billion, a revision from Musk’s initial forecast of USD2 trillion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment