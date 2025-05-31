Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Commends Musk as He Steps Down from Position

2025-05-31 03:55:57
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday lauded Elon Musk as the wealthy tech magnate prepares to step away from his brief tenure in a government advisory position, stating the X platform owner will continue to be actively engaged in governmental initiatives.

Speaking to the press in the Oval Office, Trump said that "many of the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) people" will remain, and noted, "Elon's really not leaving. He's going to be back and forth."

Trump further remarked that "Elon’s service to America has been without comparison in modern history," and highlighted that Musk is "already running one of the most innovative car companies in the world."

Musk, who also addressed reporters, stressed that his position was always intended to be short-lived.

"This is not the end of DOGE, but really the beginning," Musk stated, explaining, "my time as a special government employee necessarily had to end. It was a limited time thing. It's 134 days, I believe, which ends in a few days."

He emphasized that the "DOGE team will only grow stronger over time. The DOGE influence will only grow stronger."

Musk asserted that the group’s efforts "is permeating throughout the government," and forecasted up to "a trillion dollars of savings and reduction in a trillion dollars of waste and fraud reduction."

At present, DOGE's internal calculations estimate possible total savings at USD175 billion, a revision from Musk’s initial forecast of USD2 trillion.

