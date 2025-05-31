Providing Service To Taxpayers Is Duty Of Tax Officials: FM Sitharaman
“To provide service to the taxpayer is our duty. While so serving the taxpayers, transparency and integrity are crucial in earning their trust and confidence. Confident that the Board and the field formations will remain sensitive and responsive,” the Finance Minister said in a statement on X social media platform.
Her statement was made in response to a detailed explanation provided by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in case of a business entity that had applied for a GST registration.
The applicant had complained of a delay in processing the application. However, the CBIC had furnished details to show that the case was pending as the taxpayer had failed to furnish a reply on a specific query regarding the designation of a person who had signed on behalf of the company.
Referring to the fact of the case of Vinod Gupta who wrote about GST registration issue on LinkedIn, CBIC said on X: The application was filed this week on 26th May (Monday) which was assigned to Delhi State GST. The Central GST authorities had no role in this matter.
“As per Delhi State GST authorities, the case was processed immediately and a query was raised about the missing designation of the person who has signed the Rent Agreement on behalf of the Company. At this stage the ARN was pending for reply from the taxpayer's side and it was duly informed to the taxpayer," the statement said.
The application will be processed by the Delhi GST authorities upon receipt of the pending information, the statement explained.
CBIC has also requested the applicant to not circulate wrong information on the social media without knowing the facts.
