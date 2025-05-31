403
Angel Di Maria Rejoins Rosario Central
(MENAFN) Benfica's seasoned forward Angel Di Maria has rejoined his childhood team, Rosario Central, the Argentine club revealed on Thursday.
The team’s official Instagram page shared, "A piece of paper, a signature... Where it all began, it begins again." alongside a photo of Di Maria signing documents.
The 37-year-old Argentine star expressed on his personal Instagram, "How wonderful it is to be back home. What a joy it is to be able to fulfill our dream. To live in our beloved Rosario and be able to wear the jersey of our beloved Rosario Central."
Having launched his professional journey with Rosario Central in 2005, Di Maria went on to represent elite teams such as Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Benfica—collecting over 25 major honors, including the 2013-14 UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid.
Di Maria also netted 31 goals in 145 caps for the Argentine national side, contributing to their 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph and two Copa America victories.
