Massimiliano Allegri Returns as Milan's Manager
(MENAFN) Italian top-tier football side Milan declared on Friday that they have hired Massimiliano Allegri as their new manager.
The Rossoneri shared a message of greeting and good fortune to Massimiliano, but their formal announcement did not include specifics about the length of his deal.
The 57-year-old, who had a previous stint with Milan from 2010 to 2014, also led archrivals Juventus in two separate periods: from 2014 to 2019 and again from 2021 to 2024.
He has secured six Serie A championships in total—five with Juventus and one with Milan.
