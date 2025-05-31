Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Massimiliano Allegri Returns as Milan's Manager


2025-05-31 03:37:11
(MENAFN) Italian top-tier football side Milan declared on Friday that they have hired Massimiliano Allegri as their new manager.

The Rossoneri shared a message of greeting and good fortune to Massimiliano, but their formal announcement did not include specifics about the length of his deal.

The 57-year-old, who had a previous stint with Milan from 2010 to 2014, also led archrivals Juventus in two separate periods: from 2014 to 2019 and again from 2021 to 2024.

He has secured six Serie A championships in total—five with Juventus and one with Milan.

