Trump’s tariffs return

A U.S. federal appeals court has temporarily reinstated President Donald Trump’s sweeping import tariffs, pausing a lower court decision that had ruled the administration overstepped its authority.On Thursday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued an administrative stay, allowing the tariffs to remain in effect until at least June 9. This came one day after the U.S. Court of International Trade had permanently blocked the duties, arguing Trump misused the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to bypass congressional oversight.The appellate court ordered the plaintiffs to respond to the government’s motion for a stay by June 5, with the U.S. allowed to file a reply by June 9.Trump had introduced a universal 10% tariff on imports in April, with steeper rates targeting goods from China, Mexico, Canada, and the EU, citing economic imbalances. Some of these tariffs have been temporarily paused during ongoing negotiations.Following Wednesday’s ruling, the White House quickly filed an appeal. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt voiced confidence in a legal win and criticized what she termed “rogue judges.”Trump adviser Peter Navarro said the administration is ready to take the case to the Supreme Court if necessary. “Even if we lose this battle, we’ll find another path,” he said, asserting the Trump tariff strategy remains active and will be enforced to protect American workers.Notably, the trade court’s decision does not affect tariffs imposed under other legal frameworks, such as Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which supports Trump’s 25% duties on foreign steel, aluminum, and autos. The president also maintains tariff authority under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act, which permits temporary tariffs of up to 15% against nations with significant trade deficits with the U.S.

