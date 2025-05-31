IPL 2025: The Game Isn't Over Until Bumrah Is Done Bowling, Says AB De Villiers
In MI's defence of 228/5 in New Chandigarh on Friday evening, Bumrah's economy rate was just 6.75 – with his pin-point leg-stump yorker flooring Washington Sundar, and ending his 84-run fourth-wicket stand with B Sai Sudharsan proving to be the turning point of the match.
From there, MI restricted GT to 208/6 and set up a meeting with Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2, to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The winner of Qualifier 2 will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the title clash in Ahmedabad on June 3.
"The players known for stepping up in knockouts faced their fears and delivered. No one gave GT a chance at the halfway mark, but MI held their nerve – especially Jasprit Bumrah, who just keeps delivering in the big moments.”
"Credit to Hardik for holding Bumrah back until the right time. Sai had been playing him well, so delaying his return was a smart move. Before Bumrah came back for his final two overs, I told my son, 'This game isn't over until he's done bowling.' Once again, he showed why he's one of the best," said de Villiers on JioHotstar.
He also felt Sudharsan, the tournament's leading run-getter, falling to pacer Richard Gleeson in the 16th over became another turning point of the match.“A key turning point was Sai Sudharsan's dismissal. He'd nailed that shot all season, but it didn't come off when it mattered most. Everything seemed to go wrong for GT – dropped catches, hit wickets, chaotic moments – yet they still made it a contest," concluded de Villiers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment