Mumbai City To Retire Jersey No. 29 As Bipin Singh Departs
The winger from Manipur joined the Islanders in 2018 following stints with Shillong Lajong and ATK and went on to become one of the most crucial figures in the club's history. During his time with Mumbai City, Bipin won two Indian Super League Cups and two Indian Super League Shields, playing a pivotal role for the club over the years gone by.
He was a key member of the team's historic 2020-21 campaign, where Mumbai became the first side to win both the ISL Cup and Shield in the same season. His stunning match-winning goal in the final against ATK Mohun Bagan remains one of the most memorable moments in ISL history. Bipin clinched his second ISL Cup in the 2023-24 season, making a decisive impact in the final with a stunning goal, having also been part of the squad that secured the League Shield in 2022-23.
With 158 appearances and 28 goals, Bipin departs as the most capped player in Mumbai City history.
“It's hard to say goodbye, but I leave with nothing but gratitude in my heart. Mumbai City has been my home for seven unforgettable years; this club has given me everything. To the fans, teammates, staff, and everyone who's been part of this journey, thank you for the love and belief. Mumbai City will always be a part of me," Bipin said in a statement.
Kandarp Chandra, CEO Mumbai City, commented,“Bipin's journey with Mumbai City has been truly special. Over the years, he's made a meaningful impact on and off the pitch, delivering key moments and showing unwavering commitment to the club. His connection with our fans and his contributions to our success speak for themselves. As we bid farewell, with immense gratitude and pride, retiring the No. 29 jersey is a small gesture to honour everything he has meant to us and the legacy he leaves behind. He will always have a place in the Mumbai City family.”
"Bipin has been a pillar of our squad through the most historic moments in the club's timeline. He complemented to this and his key goal contributions over the years, with his positive team persona on and off the pitch. We thank him for everything he's done for the club, and wish him and his family the very best in their future, as he moves on to his next chapter," said Sujay Sharma - Director of Football, Mumbai City.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment