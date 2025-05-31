IRCTC Kerala Tour Package: 7-Day Budget-Friendly Travel Experience

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Famous worldwide for its evergreen weather, monsoon, breathtaking beauty, and lush greenery, Kerala attracts tourists from not only India but also abroad. The beauty of its coconut trees, beaches, greenery, waterfalls, and backwaters is truly captivating. Not just beaches and the sea, but the hill stations and tea gardens enhance Kerala's beauty manifold. If you've been planning a trip to Kerala for a long time but haven't been able to due to time or budget constraints, we'll tell you about the IRCTC Kerala Tour Package, which fits your budget and fulfills your dream.</p><h2><strong>Tour Details – A total journey of 6 nights and 7 days</strong></h2><p><img></p><ul> <li>Tour Start Date:</li> <li>June 2, 2025</li> <li>From Kochi</li></ul><h2><strong>Places to Visit:</strong></h2><ul> <li>Munnar – Tea Gardens and Hill Station</li> <li>Thekkady – Wildlife and Periyar Lake</li> <li>Kochi – Historical City and Beach</li> <li>Alleppey – Backwaters and Houseboats</li> <li>Kumarakom – Serene Lakes and Greenery</li> <li>Trivandrum – Kerala's Capital and Culture</li></ul><h2><strong>Mode of Travel:</strong></h2><p>The entire journey will be by cab (AC vehicle) – comfortable travel everywhere</p><h2><strong>Package Inclusions:</strong></h2><ul> <li>6 nights hotel accommodation (based on double/triple sharing)</li> <li>Daily breakfast and dinner</li> <li>AC cab for sightseeing</li> <li>Travel insurance by IRCTC</li> <li>Travel guidance and local tour manager</li></ul><h2><strong>Package Cost (Per Person Charges)</strong></h2><p><img></p><ul> <li>Single Occupancy: ₹61,915</li> <li>Double Sharing: ₹32,385</li> <li>Triple Sharing: ₹25,120</li> <li>The more people, the cheaper the package!</li></ul><h2><strong>Tour Package Code:</strong></h2><p>SEH047 – Book on the official IRCTC website using this code.</p><h2><strong>Why Choose This Package?</strong></h2><ul> <li>Government reliability of IRCTC</li> <li>All-inclusive tour – no hidden costs</li> <li>Locations rich in natural beauty</li> <li>Best time to visit Kerala before the monsoon</li></ul><h2><strong>Where and How to Book?</strong></h2><ul> <li>Visit </li> <li>Search for package code SEH047</li> <li>Confirm booking by making online payment</li></ul>
