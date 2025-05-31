KFCC Demands Kamal Haasan's Apology To Allow 'Thug Life' Release In Karnataka

Actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming film, Thug Life, is facing trouble in Karnataka after the actor's recent remark on the Kannada language sparked anger among local groups, including the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), which has banned the film's release until the actor issues a public apology.

While speaking to ANI, KFCC president M. Narasimhalu said that people in Karnataka are upset with Haasan for his comment that "Kannada is born out of Tamil," which he reportedly made during a promotional event in Chennai. Narasimhalu added that if the actor does not "apologise" before the movie's slated release, it will not be allowed to screen in Karnataka.

"People of Karnataka are angry with Kamal Haasan. We have also sent a message to the South Film Chamber. The distributors have decided that if he does not apologise before the release of his film on the 5th, it will not be allowed to release here..." he said.

The controversy has led to several protests in Karnataka by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other Kannada organisations.

In response to the growing backlash, Hassan stood by his statement, saying he believes in law and democracy.

Terming India a "democratic country," the actor stated that he wouldn't "apologise" to anyone for his actions if he is "not wrong." Pro-Kannada organisations have demanded a public apology from him for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Kannada people.

Speaking to media personnel outside the DMK party headquarters in Chennai on Friday, Haasan said, "It is a democracy. I believe in law and justice. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala is genuine. Nobody will doubt it except for those who have an agenda. I've been threatened earlier too, and if I am wrong, I would apologise; if I'm not, I won't."

Thug Life is directed by Mani Ratnam and stars Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, and Silambarasan TR in the lead roles.