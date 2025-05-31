4 WWE Superstars Who Desperately Need A Gimmick Refresh In 2025

From forgotten giants to overlooked technicians, these 4 WWE Superstars are overdue for a repackaging if they want to stay relevant in 2025.

Akira Tozawa is a world-class talent with championship pedigree. Yet on WWE television, he's mostly used as a comic act. His recent loss to Rusev on Monday Night RAW only highlights how little WWE values his current character.

Even Natalya acknowledged that Tozawa needs rebuilding, suggesting a possible repackaging in the near future. Turning Tozawa into a more aggressive, no-nonsense competitor could be the reset he needs. The skill is there, he just needs the presentation to match.

Omos looks like a monster, but he's become an afterthought. Despite briefly holding tag gold in Pro Wrestling NOAH earlier this year, he hasn't wrestled on WWE television in over a year. It's obvious WWE has no current plans for him in his current form.

But the right repackaging, one that leans into his size without turning him into a caricature could bring him back into focus. He doesn't need to speak much. He just needs a new aura and a stronger identity.

Ludwig Kaiser checks every box: in-ring skill, charisma, and a polished look. But in 2025, his screen time has plummeted, and whatever push he had is now on ice. He seemed ready to break out as a singles star last year, but the momentum vanished.

A minor character adjustment, something to give him a sharper edge or deeper persona, might be all it takes to bring him back into contention. He doesn't need a complete overhaul, but he definitely needs something new.

Austin Theory has a strong resume, but right now, he's just going through the motions. His tag team with Grayson Waller, A-Town Down Under, had a solid start but has since fizzled out. While Waller still has time to rise, Theory's act feels tired.

The charisma and look are still there, but the character isn't connecting anymore. If WWE wants to reinvest in Theory, it may require scrapping everything and starting fresh presentation, demeanor, and direction.