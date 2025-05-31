403
Monsoon Skincare: Shahnaz Husain's Tips For Glowing And Radiant Skin
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p><strong>Monsoon Skin Care Tips: </strong>Intense sun, hot air, sweat, and humidity can make skin rough and dull during the summer and monsoon seasons. Skin tends to become oily, and sebum secretion can lead to dryness, causing redness, itching, blackheads, and irritation. Skincare routines should be adjusted for changing weather. Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares special tips to help you maintain beautiful skin.</p><p><strong>Skin Care Tips</strong></p><p>Shahnaz Husain advises choosing lightweight skincare products during monsoon or summer. Select products that don't clog pores.</p><p>- Use a good quality herbal skin cleanser.</p><p>- Follow a 2-step cleansing routine daily: first with an oil-based cleanser, then a foam-based one.</p><p>- Use oil-free formulations and mattifying moisturizers to control oil.</p><p>- Avoid heavy makeup in summer and monsoon; it can melt and clog pores.</p><p>- Don't forget sunscreen.</p><p>- Drink plenty of water for healthy skin.</p><p>- Optimize your indoor environment with a dehumidifier to enhance skin quality.</p><p><strong>Ice Water Dip for Your Face</strong></p><p>Shahnaz Husain recommends applying cooling masks. Use face mist or skin toner after refrigerating them. Alternatively, fill a bowl with ice water and dip your face in it for a few seconds, repeating two to three times. This can make your skin soft and toned. Avoid this if you have sensitive skin.</p>
