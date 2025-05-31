Bengal Horror! Man Beheads Sister-In-Law Over Family Dispute, Walks To Police Station With Severed Head (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, a man was seen walking on the streets with a woman's severed head covered in a pool of blood. He also carried a sharp weapon in one hand and clutched the woman's hair in the other. Witnesses on the road were horrified, but the man showed no signs of remorse. This chilling scene took place on Saturday morning in Basanti, South 24 Parganas.

A chilling video has surfaced on social media, in which the accused can be seen walking on the road with the severed head, while shocked locals followed him.

The man reportedly went to the police station with the severed head. Subsequently, Basanti police arrested him.

The incident has evoked memories of a similar incident in Nadia where a brother killed his sister to protect the family's honor and surrendered to the police with her severed head.

This video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised

BASANTI,WBBrother in law chops off woman head with chopper and then carries her severed head to police station. The accused name is Bimal Mondal and deceased woman name is Sati Mondal. Locals claim that today, two were arguing in a local field. Then suddenly Bimal attacked her. twitter/yEiK6g6JxG

- Tolamul Monitor (@TMCWatch) May 31, 2025

Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was the man's sister-in-law. The accused, identified as Bimal Mondal, allegedly used a chopper to commit the murder. The police suspect a family dispute as the motive but are investigating other possible reasons. The incident has caused widespread panic in the area, and police have cordoned off the scene. Interrogation of the accused is underway.