FIFA To Investigate Brazil's Appointment Of Ancelotti Over Businessman's Involvement

FIFA has launched an investigation into the negotiation process that led to Carlo Ancelotti's appointment as Brazil's manager. The probe centers around the role of Diego Fernandes, a Brazilian businessman with close ties to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), who facilitated the deal.

Despite not being a registered FIFA agent, Fernandes was instrumental in brokering the agreement between Ancelotti and Brazil. He was a frequent presence at the Santiago Bernabeu, and transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano credited him with "taking care of talks." Fernandes' involvement has raised eyebrows, particularly given the €1.2 million commission he received from the CBF.

The CBF has been ordered to provide explanations for Fernandes' payment by June 4, on the eve of Ancelotti's debut match against Ecuador. FIFA's investigation will examine whether Fernandes' unregistered status constitutes a breach of regulations.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti faces a challenging start to his tenure as Brazil's manager. His team will play away against Ecuador, who occupy second spot in the South American qualifying table, before hosting Paraguay the following week. Paraguay is level on points with Brazil and has not lost under current manager Gustavo Alfaro.

With just a year to prepare for the World Cup, Ancelotti has his work cut out for him. The investigation into Fernandes' role in his appointment adds an extra layer of complexity to an already daunting task.