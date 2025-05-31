'When Bhikaris Get Iphones': Lahore Qalandars Trolled For Wild Celebrations Over Afridi's Gift After PSL Title Win (WATCH)

Lahore Qalandars (LQ) captain Shaheen Afridi announced that the franchise would be gifting an iPhone to every player after the team clinched their third Pakistan Super League (PSL) title on Sunday, May 25.

Lahore Qalandars became the most successful PSL team following their third title win in the league's history with a victory over Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. With a target of 202. Qalandars chased it down with a ball to spare in the final over of the run chase. Kusal Perera led the run chase with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 62 off 31 balls, while Mohammad Naeem and Abdullah Shafique chipped in with vital contributions of 46 and 41, respectively.

Apart from Perera, Naeem, and Shafidque, Shikandar Raza too emerged as the hero for Lahore Qalandars as he played a quickfire unbeaten cameo innings of 22 off 7 balls. When seven runs off last three needed for Qalandars to win, Raza hit a six and four to take the team past the finishing line.

Lahore Qalandars' dressing went into frenzy over Afridi's announcement

As Lahore Qalandars players finally clinched their third PSL title, they erupted in wild celebrations in the dressing room after skipper Shaheen Afridi announced that everyone would get an iPhone.

In a video that went viral on social media, a member of the Lahore Qalandars franchise hinted at gifting an iPhone to the players following their victory over Quetta Gladiators in the final. He said,“Obviously, throughout this journey, we have seen people winning iPhones and everybody clapping for it and enjoying their success. They also deserve the same.”

Afridi confirmed the gesture by saying,“Sab ke liye iPhone.” (Everybody will get an iPhone). This announcement sent the entire dressing room into a frenzy as the players could be seen jumping, hugging, and shouting.

The surprise was not just the iPhones themselves, but breaking away from the Lahore Qalandars' tradition. Until the final, the franchise would only gift iPhones to the dressing room's chosen 'Player of the Match' after every game. But after winning their third title in four years, Afridi decided to do things differently.

Lahore Qalandars had a rough campaign in the league stage of the tournament as they finished at the fourth spot on the points table with five wins and four losses while accumulating 11 points in 10 matches.

In the semifinal, the Shaheen Afridi-led side defeated Karachi Kings by six wickets to by six wickets to book their place in the summit clash, where they produced a spirited all-round performance to outclass Quetta Gladiators and seal their third PSL title.

Despite being table toppers and a victory over Islamabad United in the semifinal, Quetta Gladiators failed to hold their nerve in the final, as their bowling attack crumbled under pressure during Lahore Qalandars' aggressive run chase, ultimately falling short of securing their second PSL title.