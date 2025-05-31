Whatsapp Will Stop Working On THESE Iphones, Android Smartphones From June 1 Is Your Phone On List?

Beginning on June 1, WhatsApp will no longer function on a certain number of iPhones and Android smartphones. The business had previously said that this change will take effect in May 2025. A slight delay, however, ended up giving people extra opportunity to swap phones. The most reasonable question that comes to mind before we go through the complete list is: why? This action is a component of Meta's routine cycle update. In essence, WhatsApp is raising the minimal prerequisites to use the app.

WhatsApp will no longer be supported on iPhones running iOS 15 or earlier as of tomorrow. Additionally, Android 5.0 and below will no longer be supported by the messaging app. Let's examine the phones that are being targeted in this case.

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st gen)

Samsung Galaxy S4

Samsung Galaxy Note 3

Sony Zperia Z1

LG G2

Huawei Ascend P6

Moto G (1st Gen)

Motorola Razr HD

Moto E 2014

Every phone on the list is far beyond its prime. However, you should make sure your phone is up to date before throwing it away due to this problem. WhatsApp will function flawlessly on your phone if software upgrades are still being applied, which will enable iPhones to run iOS 15.1 or later and Android phones to run Android 5.1 or later.

You shouldn't panic just yet if you think your phone may be one of those impacted. Before support is removed, WhatsApp encourages users to save their chat history to a Google account. By doing this, you can be confident that all of your chats will move smoothly to a new device. Just launch WhatsApp, select Settings, touch Chats, select Chat Backup, and then adhere to the on-screen instructions. By doing this, you may make the transition to a new phone much easier.

WhatsApp has released many improvements in recent months with the goal of enhancing user privacy and protecting personal information. A new privacy feature that stops people from copying text, photos, or videos from chats and group conversations is one of the noteworthy improvements. Its purpose is to lessen the possibility of sensitive information being shared or used improperly without permission.