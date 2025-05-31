7 Super Ideas To Get Your Kids To Eat Veggies

Most kids are fussy about eating vegetables. But what if they themselves asked for veggies? Follow these 7 super ideas to make this wonder happen in your home.

Cooking can be a fun experience for kids. Involve them in simple tasks like washing, chopping, or prepping veggies. They'll be more eager to eat food they've helped prepare. This increases their understanding of vegetables and engagement with food.

Kids are attracted to shapes. Use cookie cutters to cut veggies into stars, hearts, or animal shapes. Imagine broccoli florets as trees and cucumber slices as wheels, arranging them artfully on a plate. This will seem like a fun game, and they'll eat veggies enthusiastically.

Hide veggies in soups, smoothies, chutneys, masala dosa, or chapathi dough. For example, add grated carrots or pumpkin to pasta sauce. Mix grated peas or carrots into potato fritters. This ensures kids get nutrients without knowing. Adding grated beetroot to tomato chutney gives a nice color and masks the beetroot taste.

Kids love dips. Serve carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers with hummus, yogurt dip, salsa, or a healthy cheese dip. These dips add a tasty twist to veggies, making them more appealing. Dipping veggies becomes a fun experience.

Replace junk food with healthy veggie snacks. Offer boiled corn, carrot sticks, cucumber slices, or mini tomatoes during snack time. Providing healthy veggie snacks when they're hungry increases the chance they'll eat them. Make it a habit to carry veggie snacks.

If possible, create a small veggie garden and involve your kids. They'll be more interested in eating veggies they've grown. This gives them a good understanding of where food comes from and connects them with nature. Even growing coriander or mint in a small pot can be a wonderful experience.