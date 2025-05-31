Mangaluru: CM Siddaramaiah Directs Dinesh Gundu Rao, Collector To Visit Landslide Site

Bengaluru: Following landslides and wall collapses in Dakshina Kannada district due to heavy rainfall, which resulted in fatalities, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and the district collector to immediately visit the affected areas and take necessary action.

During a meeting with district collectors and CEOs of Zilla Panchayats held at Vidhana Soudha on Friday, the ministers and the Dakshina Kannada district collector were present. Upon receiving information about the deaths of three people due to landslides, the Chief Minister instructed them to visit the site without delay, assess the situation, take appropriate action, and submit a report.

As a result, Dinesh Gundu Rao, who had initially planned to visit Dakshina Kannada on Saturday, left for the district on Friday evening.

Speaking in Bengaluru before his departure, he said,“I had decided to visit and hold a meeting on Saturday. Three people have died due to rain and landslides. I had already held a meeting earlier and issued instructions for rain preparedness. Now, another meeting will be held to provide further guidance on the measures to be taken. We will take all necessary precautionary steps.”

Implementation of Directives

Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh conducted an inter-departmental coordination committee meeting on Friday and issued strict instructions to officials to take immediate and effective measures to prevent further rain-related damage and flooding in Bengaluru, as per the directives issued by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his inspection of the city.

Chairing the meeting of the coordination committee, formed to ensure synergy among various departments and agencies in resolving issues arising during the implementation of development works in the city, the Chief Secretary also ordered disciplinary action against certain departmental officers and employees.

Specifically, disciplinary action was directed against officers and employees of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for failing to address drainage problems despite prior instructions. Engineers were ordered to take immediate action to prevent rainwater from entering the BWSSB's sewage lines and submit a detailed report.

Going forward, if any department excavates roads within the city, the BBMP has been instructed to issue a new order mandating the collection of funds from the concerned departments for timely road repairs.