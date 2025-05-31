Indian Diaspora Welcomes Kanimozhi Led All-Party Delegation In Latvia With 'Sindoor Samagam' Event

MENAFN - Live Mint) Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi led all-party delegation saw a 'Sindoor Samman' event in Riga organised by the Indian diaspora in Latvia to welcome Group 6. The delegation interacted with the Indian diaspora members during the event.

Indian diaspora members react

A member of the Indian diaspora, sharing his interaction experience with the all-party delegation led by MP Kanimozhi and Operation Sindoor, said that terror operations are always good and should be conducted for the country's security.

"Anti-terrorism operations are always good and it should be done for our security and all the steps taken by the government are right", he told ANI.

Another Indian diaspora member hailed the Operation Sindoor conducted by the Indian armed forces and stated that it has saved the Indian citizens. She said that all Indians are united and the delegation visiting Latvia was also "great".

"It was a very brave action from our end...We saved our people...The delegation visiting various countries is great. All Indians are united", she said.

An Indian diaspora member said that India has suffered a lot due to terrorism over the years and it is good that the Indian government has taken a very firm stance against terrorism. He extended his support to India and its leaders.

“Our nation has suffered a lot from terrorism. We are a big and secular nation. It is very good that the government of India has taken a firm stance against terrorism and efforts to divide our nation...We support our nation and our leaders,” he said.

Earlier, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Friday (local time), who is leading an all-party delegation to Latvia, emphasised India's unity following the Pahalgam terror attack and said that "nothing is going to divide us anymore."

Interacting with the Indian diaspora in Latvia, Kanimozhi said, "When our Indian tourists were attacked and we lost 26 innocent lives in front of their families, loved ones, children and with a message - Go tell your Prime Minister, go tell your country people that we asked you what your faith is. They hope to divide us as a country. They hope to divide us on our beliefs. But when the people of Kashmir came out to the streets to protest against Pakistan as Indians and stood together, the message was very clear that nothing is going to divide us anymore."

Meanwhile, former Indian Ambassador to the European Union Manjeev Singh Puri, speaking about the delegation's earlier meeting with the Latvian parliamentarians, said, "We met the parliamentarians who were very strong and good and were very clear that terrorism has no place in their thinking and has no place... Latvia is likely to be elected to the Security Council and will be there next year. They had a number of people who were in this area of focusing on global issues, and we had a very strong discussion on how it was important for the world to be focused on this."

"They also recognise something which I find very interesting, that India is a country with great equities, and all countries want to strengthen and build more relations with India, and that's something which is really very nice because it's a very clear sign that India is a country of interest to people," he added.