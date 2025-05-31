Bengaluru Gets Direct Flight To Kathmandu Air India Express Makes It Happen
“The new route builds on our recent expansion into short-haul international leisure destinations such as Bangkok and Phuket,” said Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, in a press release.
The airline also announced that the route will offer seamless one-stop connectivity to Kathmandu via Bengaluru from 20 cities across India, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Jaipur, Pune, Srinagar, and Visakhapatnam, among others.
In addition, convenient one-stop connections to Kathmandu will be available via Bengaluru from two international destinations-Abu Dhabi and Dammam.
Air India Express currently operates over 450 weekly flights from Bengaluru, connecting directly to 31 destinations.
(With inputs from news agency PTI)
