ASEAN-GCC-China Summit: A Civilized Vision In A Fractured World

MENAFN - Asia Times) The inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit held in Kuala Lumpur on May 27, 2025 , may have passed with minimal fanfare in the Western press, but in the corridors of regional diplomacy, it marked a tectonic shift.

More than just a diplomatic novelty, the summit signaled a concerted effort to reimagine global cooperation from the perspectives of three enduring civilizations-Southeast Asia, the Arabian Gulf and China.

Each region brings to the table not only vast economic potential but also a deep civilizational ethos. Their alignment is not one of ideology or strategic confrontation; rather, it is rooted in a desire to resist the deepening fragmentation of the global order.

What comes next, therefore, is not merely about policies or agreements but about shaping the architecture of a multipolar future through mutual respect, pragmatic trade and institutional innovation.

From symbols to substance

With the summit hosted under Malaysia's ASEAN chairmanship, the message was deliberate: this is a partnership driven by regional voices, not external dictates.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim made it clear that the gathering was not a geopolitical bloc but a“platform of mutual convergence.” It is a subtle yet significant distinction.

The summit did not yield grandiose communiqués or sweeping defense pledges. Instead, it focused on the pragmatic: trade flows, free trade negotiations, investment corridors and digital and green economy cooperation . In a world overrun by war rhetoric, sanctions and tariff threats, the emphasis on cooperation and long-term planning was notable.

But what are the tangible takeaways-and what lies ahead? ASEAN, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and China collectively represent a market of over two billion people and a combined GDP of nearly US$25 trillion .

Yet, despite this heft, their intra-regional trade remains surprisingly low. Currently, trade between the GCC and ASEAN remains minute. GCC is but the 7th trading partner of ASEA . However, it is up to the two of them to improve themselves.