Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ENTIRE FLEET OF ALIENS ENCOUNTERED IN UK


2025-05-31 03:07:36

(MENAFN- Pressat) british woman caron ara encounters an entire fleet of extraterestrial beings while out cycling alone at night in wiltshire uk a place known for alien encounters and crop circles beings technology appears to defy our known laws of physics including going invisible. changing shape and form. overall very evasive. but managed to film some of their incredible craft. and technology. manouveres speeds g forces no human could withstand. The entire fleet was of a light grey appearance except one which was of a shiny metallic silver design. low ceiling height small lightweight beings. some went invisible initally when seen reappeared. interacting with caron. They frequently tilt on their side an amber energy that powers their craft surrounds it totally silent. Caron was observed from just eight feet away behind trees by one non metallic and the metallic one evolved peaceful beings been visiting earth for a very long time encountered them several times another on guy fawkes observed them watching fireworks .incredible unlikely close encounters

MENAFN31052025004644010603ID1109618434

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

